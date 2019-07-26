Kemp was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros needed to free up a roster spot for Carlos Correa (rib), who was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, and Kemp was the corresponding roster casualty. Houston will now have seven days to trade the 27-year-old or expose him to waivers. Prior to being dropped from the team's 40-man roster, Kemp slashed .227/.308/.417 with seven home runs and four stolen bases in 66 games.