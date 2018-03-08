Astros' Tony Kemp: Starts in left Wednesday
Kemp went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's game against the Marlins and is hitting .148 (4-for-27) through 11 spring games.
Kemp, normally an infielder, got the start in left field as the Astros are trying to get him comfortable to the outfield. Yulieski Gurriel's hand injury has created an opportunity for several of Houston's Triple-A crowd. Along with Kemp, that includes Derek Fisher, Tyler White, Colin Moran, A.J. Reed and J.D. Davis. The winner of this battle will have a small role and is expected to have a short stay with Houston. Gurriel is due back from the injury mid-April and then will have to serve a five-game suspension.
More News
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...