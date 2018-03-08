Kemp went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's game against the Marlins and is hitting .148 (4-for-27) through 11 spring games.

Kemp, normally an infielder, got the start in left field as the Astros are trying to get him comfortable to the outfield. Yulieski Gurriel's hand injury has created an opportunity for several of Houston's Triple-A crowd. Along with Kemp, that includes Derek Fisher, Tyler White, Colin Moran, A.J. Reed and J.D. Davis. The winner of this battle will have a small role and is expected to have a short stay with Houston. Gurriel is due back from the injury mid-April and then will have to serve a five-game suspension.