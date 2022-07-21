Alvarez (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, but he'll be on the bench for the first game of the Astros' doubleheader with the Yankees.

Manager Dusty Baker will roll with Chas McCormick as the team's designated hitter and Aledmys Diaz as the team's left fielder in Game 1, but Alvarez is fully expected to rejoin the lineup for the nightcap at one of those two positions, per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle. The doubleheader marks the start of a stretch of 19 games in 18 days for the Astros, so it wouldn't be surprising if Alvarez rests one at least one more occasion in the next two and a half weeks, even if his right hand doesn't present any issues.