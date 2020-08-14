Alvarez (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez missed all of camp for undisclosed reasons, but he's now ready to go three weeks after resuming baseball activities. The young slugger hit a remarkable .313/.412/.655 with 27 homers in just 87 games in his debut season last year, though whether or not he'll be able to immediately return to that level following the long layoff remains to be seen. Once he's fully up to speed, he should be the Astros' everyday designated hitter, forcing Kyle Tucker to compete for time in the outfield corners.
More News
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: 'Very close' to return•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Still without timeline for debut•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Takes BP•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: At least 10 days away•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Nearing live batting practice•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Weeks away from game action•