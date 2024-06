Alvarez (personal) is absent from the Astros' lineup Tuesday versus the White Sox due to a family matter according to manager Joe Espada, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Alvarez was set to take a seat for the first time since May 17, but it is now understood to be a result of a personal matter regarding his family. Manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that it is possible for Alvarez to be back with the team Wednesday, but his status appears to be day-to-day for the time being.