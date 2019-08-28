Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 15-1 rout of the Rays.

The rookie launched a three-run shot off Andrew Kittredge in the fifth inning, then added a solo shot in the seventh off Michael Brosseau after Tampa had thrown in the towel by using position players on the mound. Alvarez is slashing an eye-popping .329/.420/.703 through his first 60 big-league games with 21 homers and 62 RBI.