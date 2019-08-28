Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Goes deep twice in rout
Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 15-1 rout of the Rays.
The rookie launched a three-run shot off Andrew Kittredge in the fifth inning, then added a solo shot in the seventh off Michael Brosseau after Tampa had thrown in the towel by using position players on the mound. Alvarez is slashing an eye-popping .329/.420/.703 through his first 60 big-league games with 21 homers and 62 RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...