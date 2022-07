Alvarez went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI single, two walks and an additional run scored in an 11-1 win over the Mariners on Friday.

Alvarez continued his MVP-caliber season, reaching base five times and going deep for his 30th home run of the season to power the Astros over their surging division rivals. Alvarez leads all of MLB with a superb .423 OBP. The 25-year-old left-handed power bat now has 69 RBI and an OPS of 1.110.