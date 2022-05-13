Alvarez went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, and three RBI in a 5-0 win Thursday in Minnesota.

Alvarez took Josh Winder deep with a two-run shot in the third inning and gave Houston an insurance run with his ninth-inning solo blast. The designated hitter had been hitless in his previous four ball games, going 0-for-11 with five walks. As impressive as his 10 home runs and .992 OPS are, Alvarez's 17:20 BB:K ratio through 109 plate appearances represents a dramatic improvement over his career rate.