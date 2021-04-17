Alvarez (COVID-19 protocols) is unlikely to return during the Astros' current five-game road trip, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez and four of his teammates were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday. It's not clear whether Alvarez has tested positive for the virus, but manager Dusty Baker said Friday that all five of the players on the COVID-19 IL will likely be sidelined for at least the next five games. Aledmys Diaz and Ronnie Dawson should continue to serve as Houston's primary designated hitter while Alvarez is sidelined.