Manager Dusty Baker suggested that Alvarez will miss time after suffering an oblique injury in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez left Thursday's game after feeling discomfort in his oblique while taking swings in the early innings. There hasn't been any further diagnosis, but after the game, Baker said, "We've just got to regroup and try to figure out how we're going to win some ballgames and get through this." Corey Julks and Chas McCormick figure to be the primary beneficiaries of Alvarez's absence.