Alvarez said Friday that he has been limited to DH duties because of a right elbow issue, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez felt something in his throwing elbow while swinging a bat 10 days ago, which explains why he last played the outfield Sept. 13. His limitations have pushed Michael Brantley (soreness) and Chas McCormick to left field and often relegated Yainer Diaz to the bench. It's unclear when Alvarez might be able to cycle back into the mix in left, but at least his bat can remain active in the meantime. He hit a first-inning RBI double in the Astros' loss to the Royals on Friday.