Alvarez (wrist) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It will be the fourth straight absence for the 23-year-old since being scratched with soreness in his right wrist Wednesday. Manager Dust Baker previously indicated he hopes Alvarez can rejoin the lineup early in the week, but he could be headed to the injured list if he doesn't progress as expected over the next couple days.