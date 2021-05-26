Alvarez was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Dodgers with right wrist soreness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old was penciled in to bat cleanup as the designated hitter, but he'll instead hit the bench due to the wrist issue. Alvarez is 0-for-13 with eight strikeouts over his past four contests, so the injury could help explain some of his struggles at the plate. He'll have Wednesday plus Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing any additional games.