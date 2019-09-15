Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer
Alvarez launched a pinch-hit, three-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Royals.
While he didn't get the start, Alvarez still had an impact, breaking open a 2-1 game with his eighth-inning blast. He already holds the Astros' franchise rookie record for homers in a season with 25 (and counting), and he needs just two more in Houston's final 12 games to reach 50 on the season between his exploits at Triple-A and in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...