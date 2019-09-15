Alvarez launched a pinch-hit, three-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

While he didn't get the start, Alvarez still had an impact, breaking open a 2-1 game with his eighth-inning blast. He already holds the Astros' franchise rookie record for homers in a season with 25 (and counting), and he needs just two more in Houston's final 12 games to reach 50 on the season between his exploits at Triple-A and in the majors.

