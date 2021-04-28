Alvarez was placed on the injured list Wednesday with no injury designation, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He was held out of Wednesday's lineup against the Mariners for what manager Dusty Baker called "health and safety" reasons, so Alvarez presumably was either exposed to someone with COVID-19 or is showing symptoms, although we can't be sure at this juncture. Taylor Jones was recalled in a corresponding move.
