Alvarez (wrist) is unlikely to play Monday against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez has missed the last four games due to right wrist soreness, and manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that he'll try to avoid using the 23-year-old Monday. Alvarez is still considered day-to-day, but it's possible that he could land on the injured list if he isn't able to return early in the upcoming series against Boston.