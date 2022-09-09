site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Absent from Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Gurriel isn't starting Friday against the Angels.
Gurriel is resting after he went 1-for-11 with two RBI and two strikeouts over the last three games. Trey Mancini will start at first base and bat sixth.
