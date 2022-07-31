Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Gurriel has two steals, three doubles and three multi-hit efforts during his five-game hitting streak. His theft Sunday came as part of a double-steal that saw Jose Altuve dart home for the game's first run. Gurriel has picked up four of his seven steals this season in his last 10 games. He's slashing .243/.293/.392 with seven home runs, 28 RBI, 36 runs scored and 30 doubles through 94 contests.