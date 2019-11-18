Play

Gurriel signed a one-year, $8.3 million contract with the Astros on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Gurriel's previous contract ran through 2021, but he will now avoid arbitration and be eligible to enter free agency at the end of 2020. The 35-year-old had a career-high .884 OPS with 31 home runs and 104 RBI last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories