The Astros reinstated Gurriel (personal) from the paternity list Monday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Houston has yet to release its lineup for Tuesday's series opener in Arizona, but it's expected to include Gurriel, who started in last Thursday's Opening Day game against the Angels before leaving the team to witness the birth of his child. Niko Goodrum and Aledmys Diaz shared duties at first base over the three games Gurriel missed, but both are expected to move back into utility roles.