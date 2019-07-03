Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

The 35-year-old took German Marquez deep in the second inning and Jake McGee in the seventh, with the latter blast proving to be the game-winner. Half of Gurriel's 10 homers on the year have come in his last seven games, a stretch during which he's slashing a stunning .414/.452/1.034.