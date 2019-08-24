Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in a 5-4 win over the Angels on Friday.

His fifth-inning shot off Noe Ramirez put the Astros in the lead for good. Gurriel is slashing .329/.390/.671 with six long balls and a massive 23 RBI through 19 games in August, and the 35-year-old continues to pad his career-high totals of 26 homers and 91 RBI on the year.