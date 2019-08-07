Gurriel went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in the Astros' 11-6 victory over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Gurriel had been in a brief 3-for-19 skid over his last five games coming into this contest, but he snapped out of it in resounding fashion with this multi-homer effort that brings him up to 22 long balls on the season. He's now surpassed his career-high of 20 that he set last season, to go along with a solid .293/.332/.530 slash line across 445 plate appearances.