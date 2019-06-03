Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI during Sunday's 6-4 win over the A's.

Gurriel bookended the scoring for Houston, getting things started with an RBI double in the first inning before plating one of the decisive runs with a single in the 12th. This was a nice bounce-back effort for Gurriel, who had just three hits in 16 at-bats over his previous four games. He will look to carry this momentum into the next series against Seattle.