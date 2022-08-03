Gurriel went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Tuesday.

Batting second, Gurriel brought home Jose Altuve with a first inning single before swiping second base and adding another single in the fifth. The 38-year-old's theft was his fifth in his last 12 games while the two-hit performance extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he's batted .379 with two doubles. The deadline acquisition of Trey Mancini may eat into Gurriel's playing time, though manager Dusty Baker will be forced to keep his bat in the lineup if he continues to put up quality numbers.