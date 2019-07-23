Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Cranks 19th homer
Gurriel went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 11-1 win over Oakland.
Gurriel took Homer Bailey deep for a two-run shot as part of a seven-run third inning where he also registered an RBI single. The 35-year-old infielder is riding an 11-game hitting streak and has seen his OPS swell from .726 to .847 since the start of July. He's racked up a ridiculous 11 homers and 26 RBI in just 17 games this month.
