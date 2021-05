Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the Astros' 5-1 win Tuesday over the Angels.

Gurriel provided key insurance runs on an eighth inning three-run home run off Alex Claudio Tuesday. He has reached base safely 10 times in his last five games. The 37-year-old leads the Astros in extra-base hits (17), RBI (28), walks (18) and OPS (.970). He is slashing .333/.412/.558 in 148 plate appearances.