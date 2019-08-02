Gurriel is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel went 0-for-4 on Thursday to snap his 18-game hit streak, so he'll receive a breather after the impressive run at the plate. The 35-year-old finished July with a .398/.427/.837 slash line and 12 home runs in 24 contests. Aledmys Diaz steps in at first base for the Astros.