Gurriel is being held out of Sunday's lineup against the Dodgers after hurting his hand while attempting to steal a base Saturday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Gurriel is sitting after starting the past six games for the Astros, and manager Dusty Baker said that he's being held out due to an injury. Baker said that he didn't think that the injury would warrant a stint on the injured list. Gurriel will get to recover Monday as the Astros have a day off.