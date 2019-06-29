Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Delivers walk-off homer
Gurriel went 1-for-5 with a walk-off solo home run in a 2-1 10-inning victory against the Mariners on Friday.
The 1-for-5 night wasn't great for the average or on-base percentage, but Gurriel has hits in each of his last five games, and during that stretch, he's gone deep three times. Those three homers match the amount of times he went deep in May. Gurriel is batting .267 with eight home runs, 36 RBI, 39 runs and three steals in 303 at-bats this season.
