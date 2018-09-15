Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 4-2 loss to Arizona.

Gurriel singled with the bases loaded in the first inning to drive in Houston's first run and helped erase an early 2-0 deficit. Seeing Gurriel hit with runners in scoring position is no surprise. His .392 batting average ranks third among batters with at least 100 plate appearances with RISP. He was recently moved into the cleanup spot to replace the slumping Carlos Correa, so opportunities could be plentiful for Gurriel hitting behind Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman.