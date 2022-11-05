Gurriel was diagnosed with a sprained right MCL on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gurriel suffered the injury after a collision during a rundown in Game 5 of the World Series and will miss the remainder of the series as a result. The Astros have yet to say anything about his availability for next season, and a 38-year-old soon-to-be free agent coming off a down season isn't guaranteed to continue playing, but it seems as though he'd have time to get back to full health by Opening Day.