Gurriel went 4-for-5 with four RBI, one run scored and two doubles Wednesday against the Athletics.

Gurriel delivered two big hits in the contest, the first a two-RBI double in the seventh inning. He followed that up with another two-RBI double in the following frame, which helped provide Houston with plenty of insurance runs. Gurriel continues to hit very well and has maintained a.338/.408/.576 line with seven home runs, 22 runs scored and 36 RBI across 41 games.