Gurriel went 4-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Gurriel launched a two-run shot in the fifth inning and later brought home runs in the seventh and eighth to extend Houston's huge lead. It was his first homer since April 25, giving him five on the season with 24 RBI. The 36-year-old is slashing .342/.420/.553 through 131 plate appearances.