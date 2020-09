Gurriel went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk in a victory over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Gurriel kicked off the scoring for Houston with an RBI single to center in the first inning. Though he didn't do anything spectacular the remainder of the contest, he made productive outs with an RBI fielder's choice in the eighth inning and a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Through 184 plate appearances this season, Gurriel is slashing .265/.310/.458 with 21 RBI.