Gurriel went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

His bases-loaded dribbler the other way beat the shift with two outs in the third inning, giving the Astros a 3-0 lead they couldn't hold. Gurriel came into Friday's game with zero RBI on the season, and even after the multi-hit effort he's still slashing only .184/.205/.289 through 10 contests.