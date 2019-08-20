Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Gurriel's RBI explosion continues apace. The 35-year-old has been Houston's most productive hitter in the second half, swatting 11 home runs and 13 doubles while driving in 38 runs over the last 34 games. His career-high 88 RBI leads the Astros.