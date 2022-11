Gurriel exited Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday due to right knee discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gurriel got caught in a rundown and twisted his knee before exiting the game in the eighth inning. Manager Dusty Baker labeled Gurriel day-to-day, and with a day off between Game 5 and 6, it's possible that he isn't forced to miss any additional time. If Gurriel is unable to suit up, Trey Mancini is likely to enter the lineup and start at first base.