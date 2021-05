Manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel was removed from Wednesday's win over the Angels because the first baseman was suddenly "feeling sick," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 36-year-old went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer before being replaced in the field for the top of the eighth inning. It's unclear if the ailment will affect Gurriel's availability for Thursday's series opener against the Rangers.