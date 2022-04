Gurriel (personal) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Gurriel was placed on the paternity list Friday, and he missed the remainder of the team's opening series against the Angels as a result. Given that the team is off Monday, he is in line to return to the lineup at the next opportunity. Gurriel should start at first base while hitting fifth in the order.