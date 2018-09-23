Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Angels.

Gurriel extended his hitting streak to eight games, including three straight multi-hit efforts, and is enjoying Houston's final homestand of the season. He's gone 14-for-32 (.438) with two home runs, three doubles and 12 RBI during his eight-game streak, all of it occurring at Minute Maid Park.