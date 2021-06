Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a run scored in a 3-1 loss to Detroit in the matinee of Saturday's doubleheader.

Gurriel and two of Houston's six hits and scored the team's lone run in a loss that snapped an 11-game winning streak. He suited up for the night cap as well, singling in three at-bats. With hits in both ends of the twin bill, Gurriel extended his hit streak to 10 games, during which he's gone 16-for-35 (.457) with a .961 OPS.