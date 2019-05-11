Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Extends hitting streak
Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-0 win over Texas.
Gurriel and Robinson Chirinos went back-to-back in the eighth inning, giving the Astros insurance runs. The homer extended Gurriel's hitting streak to seven games (11-for-27), a stretch that raised the first baseman's average from .234 to .269. The trick for Gurriel now is to start hitting with men in scoring position. He batted .403 in such situations in 2018 but has dropped to .107 this season, which has limited him to just 12 RBI in 35 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...