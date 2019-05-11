Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-0 win over Texas.

Gurriel and Robinson Chirinos went back-to-back in the eighth inning, giving the Astros insurance runs. The homer extended Gurriel's hitting streak to seven games (11-for-27), a stretch that raised the first baseman's average from .234 to .269. The trick for Gurriel now is to start hitting with men in scoring position. He batted .403 in such situations in 2018 but has dropped to .107 this season, which has limited him to just 12 RBI in 35 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories