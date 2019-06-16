Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Due to the Astros' mounting injuries, Gurriel has been seeing most of his action at third base lately, but he'll cede the position to Alex Bregman for the series finale. Though he's held a fairly stable role all season, Gurriel has yet to catch fire at the plate, delivering a lowly .678 OPS through 278 plate appearances. Once the likes of Jose Altuve (hamstring), George Springer (hamstring) and Carlos Correa (ribs) are back from the injured list, Gurriel could be at risk of surrendering primary duties at first base to top prospect Yordan Alvarez.