Gurriel will start at second base and bat third Sunday against the Rangers.

Gurriel will make his first career start and second career appearance at the keystone in place of Jose Altuve (knee), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. The Astros had planned to experiment with Gurriel as a utilityman in spring training, but those plans were temporarily tabled after he required surgery on his left hand. Now healthy and with the Astros now down two key regulars in Altuve and Carlos Correa (back), Gurriel will learn the new position on the fly, though the 34-year-old won't necessarily be asked to take on a full-time role at second base. According to Christian Boutwell of MLB.com, manager A.J. Hinch also listed Marwin Gonzalez, Alex Bregman, Tony Kemp and Tyler White as options at the position.