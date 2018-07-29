Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Gets first career start at second base
Gurriel will start at second base and bat third Sunday against the Rangers.
Gurriel will make his first career start and second career appearance at the keystone in place of Jose Altuve (knee), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. The Astros had planned to experiment with Gurriel as a utilityman in spring training, but those plans were temporarily tabled after he required surgery on his left hand. Now healthy and with the Astros now down two key regulars in Altuve and Carlos Correa (back), Gurriel will learn the new position on the fly, though the 34-year-old won't necessarily be asked to take on a full-time role at second base. According to Christian Boutwell of MLB.com, manager A.J. Hinch also listed Marwin Gonzalez, Alex Bregman, Tony Kemp and Tyler White as options at the position.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start