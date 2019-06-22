Gurriel started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

This was Gurriel's eighth consecutive start and 15th in the last 20 games at third base. As the Astros confront injuries to Carlos Correa (ribs) and Aledmys Diaz (hamstring), Gurriel has been soaking up time at the hot corner while primary starter Alex Bregman covers shortstop. The 35-year-old corner infielder hasn't hit like a one, posting a .694 OPS over 70 games.