Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-4 win against the Twins on Friday.

Gurriel smashed a 393-foot solo shot in the sixth inning to tie the game 3-3. The long ball was his second in as many games and 10th overall this season. Gurriel ranks fourth in MLB with a .333 average on the campaign and is tied for seventh with 46 RBI.