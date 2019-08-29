Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Goes deep again
Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Rays.
Gurriel has been the Astros' most dangerous hitter since the beginning of July, no small feat given the caliber of hitter in the lineup. He has a 1.201 OPS with 19 homers and 58 RBI over 47 games. The 35-year-old, who entered the season with 34 home runs in 311 career games with Houston, has launched 27 homers in 124 games.
