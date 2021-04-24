site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Goes deep in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's win over the Angels.
Gurriel's two-run blast in the seventh inning tied the game up at 2-2 and helped force extra innings. The 36-year-old infielder is slashing .328/.451/.522 with three home runs and 11 RBI this season.
