Gurriel (hamstring), who is not in the lineup Monday against the Athletics, ran at 85 percent and fielded grounders during pregame warmups, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gurriel is expected to repeat that pregame routine Tuesday before the Astros determine his availability for the remainder of the team's series vs. Oakland. Aledmys Diaz is once again starting at first base for the 35-year-old, who has been sidelined since Friday with left hamstring discomfort.